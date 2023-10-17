Email City Guide
URHCS hosting drug take-back program for safe drug disposal

United Regional Health Care System will host a Drug Take Back event to help prevent medication...
United Regional Health Care System will host a Drug Take Back event to help prevent medication accidents and abuse and promote the safe disposal of unused or unwanted medication, needles, or syringes.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional Health Care System will host a Drug Take Back event on Oct. 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south parking area of the emergency department’s parking lot at 1600 11th St.

In addition, the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club provided a place for people to drop off their broken or unused glasses to be recycled and worn by individuals worldwide.

The hospital will have directional signs in the parking lot to guide people toward the discharge circle of the emergency room, where URHCS staff will come out and take their discarded medication or glasses. There will be no need for people to leave their cars.

The free initiative aims to help prevent medication accidents and abuse and promote the safe disposal of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, needles, and syringes. Individuals can safely discard these items without question.

