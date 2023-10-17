Vernon College announces new rodeo coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Vernon College has named Clayton Jackson as their Head Rodeo Coach.

Vernon College said with his experience and a deep passion for rodeo, Jackson is poised to lead the Vernon College Rodeo Team to new heights of excellence.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Jackson’s background includes being a Tarleton State Rodeo Team member, a Southwest Region team-roping champion, several years producing area team roping events, and continuing to compete in team roping.

Congrats to Clayton Jackson for being named to this position, from us here at News Channel 6.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.