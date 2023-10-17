WF Parks and Recreation holds clogging class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is looking for people to sign up for their clogging dance class.

The beginner class is recommended for ages ten or older.

The class is an hour long and can range from eight or twelve weeks.

Students will learn 17 dance steps. and at the end of the class students will even receive certificates.

“It brings so much joy to your heart and soul to see people learn clogging. because you know that these beginners can just be fantastic,” Dance Instructor Danna Holub said.

Clogging even has great health benefits from memory to balance, according to Holub.

The first class is free for anyone to try out, and admission is $25 for four weeks of the class.

The class is held every Monday at 5:15 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library on 2nd Floor in Room 213.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.