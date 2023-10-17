Email City Guide
Wichita County town hall to be held in Electra

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four town halls for Wichita County will be held in Electra at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

The meeting will include Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Watts and Judge Jim Johnson.

The meeting will be inside the Lynn Event Center, located at 222 W Cleveland Avenue in Electra.

The town halls are made to update residents on their county government and provide an extra opportunity to visit with their representatives on the Commissioners Court.

The next town hall is set for Thursday, October 19 in Iowa Park.

Hospice of Wichita Falls to hold Fall Carnival
