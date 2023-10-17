Workforce Solutions to hold job fair for Jack County

JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solution of North Texas will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, October 25 for Jack County.

The job fair will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Concerned Citizens of Jack County, located at 400 E Pine Street in Jacksboro.

Workforce Solutions said if you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, to call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

More information on Workforce Solutions of North Texas can be found here.

