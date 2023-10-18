Email City Guide
2023 Wichita Falls Mayoral Debate

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2023 Wichita Falls Mayoral Debate was held on Tuesday, October 17.

The debate was held at the MPEC and was moderated by News Channel 6 evening anchor Ashley Fitzwater. Dr. Steve Garrison, a Political Science Professor with MSU Texas, and News Channel 6 evening anchor Alyssa Osterdock served as the panelists.

The four candidates that participate in this debate are:

  • Beverly Taylor Ellis
  • Carol Murray
  • Scott Poenitzch
  • Tim Short

Clips from the live debate are available below:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

