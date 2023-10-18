WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2023 Wichita Falls Mayoral Debate was held on Tuesday, October 17.

The debate was held at the MPEC and was moderated by News Channel 6 evening anchor Ashley Fitzwater. Dr. Steve Garrison, a Political Science Professor with MSU Texas, and News Channel 6 evening anchor Alyssa Osterdock served as the panelists.

The four candidates that participate in this debate are:

Beverly Taylor Ellis

Carol Murray

Scott Poenitzch

Tim Short

Clips from the live debate are available below:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

