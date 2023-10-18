4th Annual Remembrance Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the city of Vernon shed light by hosting the ‘4th Annual Awareness Walk for victims as well as abuse survivors.

Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse invited the community out to not only honor domestic violence survivors but also prevent the abuse as much as possible.

Community members came out in their purple attire and tennis shoes.

They all took advantage of hearing testimonies, and most importantly, getting resources they could use or share in case they encounter a domestic situation.

Organizers are hoping they can stop the stigma of abuse and prevent it across Texoma.

”Domestic violence does not discriminate and there are many many valid reasons why somebody just can’t leave,” Executive Director at Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse Rachel Lira said

The Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse’s mission is to support any victim of abuse to the full extent.

“It can help them get out of a situation, can help them plan, can help them with a safety plan or exit plan, and it’s just important for us,” 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly said.

Heatly founded the organization when a 5-year-old victim died from domestic abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend.

“Through that case, I understood the power and control someone can gain over their partner by using domestic violence,” Heatly said.

In 2022, 216 people died from domestic violence this event is a great way to break lingering stigmas.

“The old common myth of it only happens to a certain type of victim or an offender looks a certain type of way and then there’s victim blaming, they think it’s the victim’s fault,” Lira said.

One out of three women and one out of four men have experienced domestic violence, looking out for signs is critical.

“Jealousy is kind of a key factor especially early on. someone who wants to move in very quickly in a short period of time,” Lira said.

Heatly said it is never too early to educate your child about domestic violence.

“When they see somebody who is not respecting those boundaries and is going too far, they can learn those things coming out to these events, and so having two daughters a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old makes this work even more important to me,” Heatly said. “We also have a problem with domestic violence so it’s up to us to do what we can to let victims know we are here for them we take cases seriously and that we have support and services for them.”

