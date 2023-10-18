Forest Service warns against moving firewood due to invasive species

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service urges Texans against transporting firewood to prevent the spread of invasive insects.

According to TAMFS Regional Forest Health Coordinator Demian Gomez, many tree-killing pests live and breed in firewood in Texas forests. Some invasive species, such as the emerald ash borer and the redbay ambrosia beetle, have already devastated parts of the forest, wiping out tree species from parts of the country.

Invasive plants and insects do not travel extreme distances alone, leading experts to believe humans take part in transporting them without realizing it.

Firewood is the common way many of these pests are moved, regardless of how seasoned or old the firewood is. Even clean and healthy-looking wood may still have insect eggs or fungal spores that can start new infestations.

The emerald ash borer is present in North Texas and has killed millions of ash trees across the eastern U.S. Experts presume that the insects were introduced through firewood transportation in Texas, intensifying its rapid spread in the last few years.

Since its introduction to Texas, the emerald ash borer has been detected in 14 counties, making it essential that firewood users display extreme caution.

Gomez said the best way to prevent the spread of invasive species is to burn wood near where it’s bought or picked up instead of transporting it over state or county lines.

Burning the wood near where it came from is critical for invasive plants such as oak wilt, as transporting and storing wood infected with oak wilt can spread its fungal spores, even if the wood is seasoned for one or two years.

Firewood is an important commodity during the fall and winter. Still, Texans can preserve the natural beauty of their state by ensuring they prevent the spread of invasive species that use firewood to infect native trees and ecosystems.

