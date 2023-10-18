Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fugitive from McAllen added to Texas Most Wanted List

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a man from McAllen, Texas to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

51-year-old Raul Herrera Jr. is affiliated with the Tango Vallucos gang and has, in the past, also been affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He has been wanted since May 2023, when warrants were issued out of Hidalgo County for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury of a family member, and violation of bond/protective order, according to DPS.

DPS said in 1990, Herrera was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to ten years of confinement. In 2002, he was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as felon in possession of a firearm for which he was sentenced to eleven years of confinement and nine years of confinement, served concurrently. In 2014, Herrera was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to three years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

Herrera is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. Crime Stoppers wants you to remember that all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

If you have details on the whereabouts of Raul Herrera Jr., call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). DPS said to not attempt to apprehend fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ernest Strawther recaps the live NC6 mayoral debate.
News Channel 6 Mayoral Debate Recap
Memorial Auditorium to be vacated for asbestos abatement
WCSO finds 51 pounds of drugs during traffic stop
American Legion hosts “Toys for Tots” Toy Run
American Legion hosts “Toys for Tots” Toy Run