Help Me Grow Wichita County, a non-profit focuses on child development

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new non-profit, Help Me Grow Wichita County, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting today. The organization focuses on child development by helping to provide resources for parents.

“The child may have an issue and that affects the whole,” said Becca Ruddy, program coordinator for Help Me Grow Wichita County.” “We can provide education for those families and support so the whole family unit can succeed as well as supporting other community agencies.”

Parents who need help come to the center and sit with a professional who connects them with resources to agencies. The center can help with filling in the gap for households.

“Families need a place that they can go, where their children can play, they can go to story time, or they can meet other parents or apply for a job or benefits,” said Carol Marlar, Executive Director of United Way.

A healthy relationship between a parent and a child can be important in a child’s development.

“We open up our centers, and the staff takes a step back, and we let them play, and we see maybe they need some help, and we can step in and show them here’s how you can engage with your child,” said Ruddy.

“We’ll start offering parent groups where they can come and meet other parents. And that gives them a chance to socialize with other parents. It helps them not to feel isolated,” said Marlar.

