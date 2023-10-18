Email City Guide
A Little Touch of Hot this Weekend

Temperatures will be going up this weekend with sunshine and increasing south winds.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be going up by Friday and this weekend as we get close to and possibly above 90 degrees. South winds will also be on the increase in response to a developing storm system out west. That system brings what appears to be good rain chances our way by the early and middle parts of next week.

