News Channel 6 Mayoral Debate Recap

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The time for citizens to vote for a new mayor will take place next month, and on Tuesday local candidates sat on a panel during a live newscast to answer various questions and address the community.

The live debate took place at the MPEC during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Carol Murray, Tim Short, Scott Poenitzsch, and Beverly Taylor Ellis are the four candidates running for mayor and all spoke about their agendas if elected.

Questions ranged from the economy, further city development, youth involvement, etc.

Each candidate spoke with our crews afterward.

“I think it went great, there were a lot of great questions, a lot of opportunities to put out there who we are and I think we had a lot of great opportunities,” Mayoral Candidate, Carol Murray said.

She was followed by Tim Short.

“It’s kind of an out-of-body experience when you are up there. I’ll have to re-watch it and make sure that the answers were good and the questions were fantastic and I really appreciate that, " Mayoral Candidate, Tim Short said.

Next, was businessman Scott Poenitzsch.

“Just another avenue of talking about my platform, issues of leadership, business, and progress and also talk about the pillars of all the things I wish to do for the city if I’m elected mayor, " Mayoral Candidate Scott Poenitzsch said.

Last but not least was Beverly Taylor Ellis.

“I believe my responses had an effect on some of those people that were out in the audience here locally in the audience and those that were on television, " Mayoral Candidate, Beverly Taylor Ellis said.

Several citizens of the community came out to the debate and heard what these candidates had to say.

“If they follow through with their promises on this debate, we will have a very great community here, " Debra Schwarz said.

The general election for Wichita Falls will be held on November 7.

