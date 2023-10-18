WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Lifelong Learning Center hosts Virtuoso on October 24th starting at 7 p.m.

With funding made by The Priddy Foundation, keynote speaker and devout pianist Felipe Gomez.

At the Akin Auditorium will be a fantastic evening of inspiration and entertainment within the program.

Virtuoso inspires audiences to consistently aim for excellence and create meaningful connections while illustrating it all with help from an on-stage grand piano.

Former MSU Texas, Dr. Martin Camacho and current MSU Texas, Dr. Sung-soo Cho will perform a free mini- concert.

The event is free, but tickets must be picked up due to limited seating.

Anyone can get tickets at the Lifelong Learning Center, the Clark student center on MSU campus, or at the door until tickets are no longer available.

