Warmer as we head throughout the day 10/18 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have a nice and warm day. We will see highs in the mid 80s with 85 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will see sunny skies throughout the day with a few passing clouds. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, It will be a great day as we are getting closer towards the weekend. .

Heading into Thursday temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s. We will see a high of 86 degrees once again with an overnight low of 50 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will warm up slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 88 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 90 with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees. We will remain dry as well.

Sunday, we will remain warm and seasonable with highs in the low 90s. We will see a high of 90 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 90 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

