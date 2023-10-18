WCSO finds 51 pounds of drugs during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office found around 51 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Kell East Blvd.

The stop was made around 11:16 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18. after the WCSO’s interdiction unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

According to Sheriff David Duke, a man, woman, and child around 9 years old were in the vehicle during the stop.

WSCO said the stop was made due to information that the vehicle had previously been used for drug trafficking.

One of the occupants in the vehicle was placed in custody after a large quantity of methamphetamine was discovered.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the drugs found had around $250,000 in street value.

Child Protective Services were called for the child in the vehicle.

