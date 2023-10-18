Winners of 2023 i.d.e.a. wf grant announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The futures of four local businesses were changed on October 18, thanks to the i.d.e.a. wf competition.

These local businesses split $50,000 in prize money. One local business took home $25,000 of that pot.

This annual competition gives local entrepreneurs in this area, a chance to start or grow their business.

The Clark Student Center was filled with the six finalists, i.d.e.a. wf judges, and community sponsors awaiting the big reveal.

”I didn’t even think for a moment there until I saw my picture on the front there that we were going to win and so my heart dropped.” Seasons Eatings Snack Company co-owner Todd Artigue said.

Out of $50,000 collected for this year’s event, half was awarded to the Seasons Eatings Snack Company.

“God’s hands have been in all of this, but Wichita Falls has really come out strong in loving our products and now this. " Todd said.

Contestants were taught how to run a business efficiently and market their products.

”The process was amazing, the learning experience was amazing so this just tops the cake so to speak.” Seasons Eatings Snack Company co-owner Cara Artigue shared.

Snookie’s Craft Kitchen was awarded $15,000, and that money will help with plans to expand.

”Whenever you’re in the restaurant business, and margins are so tight we always worry is something about to break, and it almost like you can’t feel like you can pull the trigger with the expansion of catering but this solidifies the ability to do that.” Co-owner Jessica Cruz expressed.

J.D. Dixon said winning the $5,000 is exactly what he needed for his start-up business.

”It’s great to have the backing of i.d.e.a. wf and we think it’s going to give the springboard for our business, and it’s been such a great learning process we’ve learned so much about entrepreneurs and small business.” He said.

”Going back 150 years entrepreneurs were the ones who built this community, and they continue to build the community today it’s a beautiful event where the community can celebrate these winners.” MSU Lalani Distinguished Professor Dr. Scott Manley.

While it’s a competition, i.d.e.a.wf those participate end up more like family.

”To support each other when we were trying to figure out the process to our business plan, and working on making everything clear we plan to be able to keep in touch with them and support their businesses in the years to come.” Cruz explained.

If you are interested in taking part in next year’s competition, sign-ups begin in November.

