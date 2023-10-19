Back to the 90s!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds, along with sunny skies, leads to rather hot weather conditions for this time of the year. Look for highs near or above 90 both Friday and Saturday. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean throws moisture up our way early next week with increasing clouds and some rain chances. This should cool us back off by Monday. A slow-moving storm system keeps rain chances going for a good part of next week.

