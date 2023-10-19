Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Back to the 90s!

Sunshine with highs near or above 90 through at least Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds, along with sunny skies, leads to rather hot weather conditions for this time of the year. Look for highs near or above 90 both Friday and Saturday. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean throws moisture up our way early next week with increasing clouds and some rain chances. This should cool us back off by Monday. A slow-moving storm system keeps rain chances going for a good part of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Sunshine and temperatures up above 90 this weekend.
A Rather Warm Weekend Before Wetter Weather Next Week
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks what weather phenomenon helps fuel California...
Weather Question of the Day: Winds fueling wildfires
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks what weather phenomenon helps fuel California...
Weather Question of the Day: Winds fueling wildfires
weather
Warmer trend starts 10/19 AM