Back to the 90s!
Sunshine with highs near or above 90 through at least Saturday.
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds, along with sunny skies, leads to rather hot weather conditions for this time of the year. Look for highs near or above 90 both Friday and Saturday. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean throws moisture up our way early next week with increasing clouds and some rain chances. This should cool us back off by Monday. A slow-moving storm system keeps rain chances going for a good part of next week.
