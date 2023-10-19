Backdoor Theatre staff member receives ACE award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Cater Wallace, the Artistic and Technical Director at Backdoor Theatre was named as the Artist of the Year at this year’s ACE Awards.

The ACE Awards were hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and recognize the achievements of individuals and organizations whose contributions to the cultural landscape of Wichita County.

Congrats to Cater Wallace on this award from us here at News Channel 6.

