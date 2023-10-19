Email City Guide
Better Business Bureau to hold Shred Day event

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau, in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha, is holding a free shredding event.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21. at the BBB Office.

The Better Business Bureau said those interested can bring up to three boxes or bags of personal documents to be securely shredded on-site.

The BBB Office is located at 2107 Kemp Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

