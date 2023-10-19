Email City Guide
Financial Partners discuss Medicare election period; Affordable Care Act

Jacelyn Lassiter and Kelly Fristoe of Financial Partners discuss open enrollment for healthcare plans under the Affordable Care Act.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe with Financial Partners joined us in the studio to talk about the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act takes place from November 1 through January 15, 2024.

Fristoe said during this period it’s important to update and renew your information.

More information can be found by contacting Financial Partners at (940) 322-6277.

On Monday, October 19, Fristoe also joined us in the studio to talk about the annual Medicare election period.

The election period runs from October 15 through December 7.

This period is time for Medicare Beneficiaries to consider coverage options and Prescription Drug Plan options for the 2024 calendar year.

Financial Partners said this time is important for seniors.

