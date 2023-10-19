Financial Partners discuss Medicare election period; Affordable Care Act

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe with Financial Partners joined us in the studio to talk about the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act takes place from November 1 through January 15, 2024.

Fristoe said during this period it’s important to update and renew your information.

More information can be found by contacting Financial Partners at (940) 322-6277.

On Monday, October 19, Fristoe also joined us in the studio to talk about the annual Medicare election period.

The election period runs from October 15 through December 7.

This period is time for Medicare Beneficiaries to consider coverage options and Prescription Drug Plan options for the 2024 calendar year.

Financial Partners said this time is important for seniors.

