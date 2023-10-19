Email City Guide
John Cornyn announces grant to benefit local law enforcement

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the City of Wichita Falls was awarded a federal grant of $37,692 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

The Department of Justice Program is designed to help with equipment and technology improvements.

Senator Cornyn said the grant program helps empower law enforcement to target public safety needs in their community to reduce overall crime.

