Kell House to host Halloween events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Delores Culley with the Kell House Heritage Center of Wichita Falls, joined us in the studio to talk about some Halloween events they have planned.

The events are the Haunted Tours and Jack O’Latern Jubillee.

Haunted Tours:

Tour the 114-year-old house after dark on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October, 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Located at the Kell House Museum at 900 Bluff Street.

Admission is $8 per person and tickets can be bought on the Kell House Museum website

4th Annual Jack O’Lanturn Jubilee:

Decorate a pumpkin at the Kell House on Saturday, October 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 per child, and parents are free to attend. Tickets can be bought on the Kell House Museum website

Located at the Kell House Museum at 900 Bluff Street.

