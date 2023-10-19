‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ to hold dinner honoring veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Joann Kurtz and Jennifer Spurgers with ‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ joined us in the studio to talk about an event they are hosting next month to honor our military veterans and those who served.

The event is called “Remember the 22″ and is in reference to the average of 22 veterans that die every day due to mental health, otherwise known as “invisible wounds”.

The event will be on Saturday, November 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The dinner will be honoring all who served and will provide a complimentary dinner.

The deadline to RSVP is October 27.

To RSVP and get more information on this event vistit the “Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ website. Information can also be found by calling (940) 692-3690.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.