T.O.P.S. Waste Management Series

Presented by Texas A&M extension agency
POTS waste prevention and compost program each Monday in October.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight loss and emotional support group organization.

Heather Simpson with the Texas A&M local extension agency is presenting a Waste Management series program.

Every Monday till November 6th meetings will be held at 1501 Midwestern Parkway at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join and hear about how you can help your land and yourself.

Information about managing waste, waste prevention and compost will be passed along.

