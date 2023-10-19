T.O.P.S. Waste Management Series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight loss and emotional support group organization.

Heather Simpson with the Texas A&M local extension agency is presenting a Waste Management series program.

Every Monday till November 6th meetings will be held at 1501 Midwestern Parkway at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join and hear about how you can help your land and yourself.

Information about managing waste, waste prevention and compost will be passed along.

