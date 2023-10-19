Email City Guide
WF Transfer Station to close for repairs

.
.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be closing to the public for facility repairs starting on Monday, October 30.

The closure is expected to last until Saturday, November 11, according to The City of Wichita Falls.

The city said those who need to dispose of household waste during this time should use the City Landfill.

The Wichita Falls Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, and the City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

