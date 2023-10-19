WF Transfer Station to close for repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be closing to the public for facility repairs starting on Monday, October 30.

The closure is expected to last until Saturday, November 11, according to The City of Wichita Falls.

The city said those who need to dispose of household waste during this time should use the City Landfill.

The Wichita Falls Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, and the City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.