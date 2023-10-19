WFISD decides to move Kirby Middle School next year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District decided to close and move Kirby Middle School next year as part of their plan to consolidate and close campuses.

This comes as WFISD is preparing for the opening of the two new high schools, Memorial and Legacy which are set to open next summer.

“They are going to go over there because it’s a better school, a better facility, the athletic facilities are way nicer,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

“Kirby will go over to Hirschi High School and it will be renamed Hirschi Middle School and so that’s going to take place a year earlier than we anticipated,” Dr. Lee said.

Kirby has been under discussion of being closed for a few years now due to the Texas Education Agency placing them under improvement requirement status a few years ago.

The district is still currently waiting on their rating to determine if the STARR test scores of students are proficient enough to allow them to pass.

“What are we rated? You know that’s what we need, so we got all the raw data, we think that we’ve done a great job over there. Our teachers have worked hard, and the students have worked hard but we still don’t know what that data represents in terms of a-b-c-d or f,” Dr. Lee said.

Changing the schools doesn’t mean that T.E.A. can’t still come in and shut down what will be the new Kirby Middle School once ratings are released.

“They’ll say that they are going to shut down but shut down means they’ll take the students from Hirschi and move them around in the district. So, in the future, we’re looking at possibly having Hirschi Middle School, Barwise Middle School, and McNeil Middle School. They would shuffle those students to Barwise and McNeil,” Dr. Lee said.

WFISD has had the plan to move Kirby to Hirschi prior to Kirby being placed under improvement requirement status.

In the school board meetings to come the district is looking to make more consolidation changes.

The closing and consolidation of four elementary schools were also discussed among school board officials.

“Anytime that we think about a decision point such as Kirby we want Hirschi to be better than Kirby. We want there to be a better learning experience for the kids than what they were in” Dr. Lee said.

The district expects to have ratings back by November.

