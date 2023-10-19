Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County town hall to be held in Iowa Park

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four town halls for Wichita County will be held in Iowa Park at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October, 19

The meeting will include Precinct 3 Commissioner Barry Mahler and Judge Jim Johnson.

The meeting will be inside the Sammy’s Social Event Center in Iowa Park.

The town halls are made to update residents on their county government and provide an extra opportunity to visit with their representatives on the Commissioners Court.

The next town hall is set for Thursday, November 30 in Wichita Falls.

Sammy’s Social Event Center is located at 1110 E Highway Street in Iowa Park.

