Atmos Energy begins its Annual Year of Giving campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Atmos Energy has kicked off its Annual Year of Giving campaign.

This week, the Wichita Falls Service Center held a check presentation to the Salvation Army for $11,500 to be used for Energy Assistance.

For one week, Atmos Energy will focus on its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative by providing an opportunity for employees to give to the following programs:

United Way

Salvation Army

No Kid Hungry

Every dollar pledged is matched by Atmos Energy Corporate.

