Black, white, and ready for a new home: Domino is Animal Services’ POTW

Animal Services presents their Pet of the Week, a Catahoula-mix named Domino!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Animal Services introduced us to Domino, a one-year-old Catahoula mix, for this week’s Pet of the Week.

Domino is friendly and playful but needs time to warm up to strangers before letting his personality shine. He likes giving kisses, playing with tennis balls, and running around.

A former owner surrendered Domino and another dog, so the shelter knows he gets along with other animals, including cats.

Those interested in adopting Domino or other Animal Service pets can complete an adoption application online or visit the shelter at 1207 Hatton Rd. Adopting pet owners must be at least 18 and have met the listed requirements on the shelter’s website.

