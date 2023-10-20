Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 9.

5A -

Palo Duro vs. Rider

4A -

Burkburnett vs. WFHS

Hirschi vs. Snyder

Graham vs. Sweetwater

3A -

Iowa Park vs. Vernon

Clyde vs. Bowie

S&S Consolidated vs. Holliday

Merkel vs. Jacksboro

Henrietta vs. Callisburg

City View vs. Valley View

2A -

Haskell vs. Seymour

Quanah vs. Shamrock

Hawley vs. Olney

Windthorst vs. Archer City

Petrolia vs. Munday

Nocona vs. Tioga

1A -

Knox City vs. Northside

Paducah vs. Chillicothe

Perrin Whitt vs. Bryson

Throckmorton vs. Woodson

Benjamin vs. Harrold

Forestburg vs. Gold-Burg

Strawn vs. Newcastle

Saint Jo vs. Union Hill

Wichita Christian vs. Lubbock Christ The King

