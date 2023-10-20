Email City Guide
Community Health Care Center unveils horse and mural

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Community Health Care Center now has a new look. The center held an unveiling event for their new Wichita Falls mane horse and mural to the community.

“To include the East Side in what Wichita Falls stands for. They are like the backbone of Wichita Falls,” said Selena Mize, artist.

This is the second painting Mize has painted on the East Side but this one is unique. Mize painted both a mural and a horse to help beautify the East Side.

“It’s good for the city to incorporate public art into their spaces, [because] public art has a way to really bring people together and boost morale,” said Mize.

The Community Health Care Center has served East Side residents since 1994. With the new artwork, they are continuing their efforts to serve the residents.

“I thought it was time to bring some beauty, and beautification to the building and to the East Side so the horse came about first and the mural was added and I think it was a great addition. And so when everybody drives by the MLK which is a very busy street they get to see the beauty of it,” said Tanja Robinson, executive assistant of Community Health Care Center.

“This mural is inspired by a postcard mural that is seen nationwide and we wanted to highlight some of Wichita Falls’s cultural references,” said Mize.

Mize and the center were able to add touches of Wichita Falls that represent the city such as the Falls and a painting of a Sheppard Air Force Air Men.

“Heart of a servant is what the Community Health Care is all about. We like to have our staff treat our patients that way and we want them to feel important and we really care about them. So, when we were coming up with ideas about what to put on the horse we came up with several scenarios and in the end simplified was the best,” said Robinson.

