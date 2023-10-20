Email City Guide
‘he’s electric’ Cortez is looking for his forever home

Emily's Legacy Rescue presents their Pet of the Week, a terrier mix named Cortez!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduced us to a four-month-old terrier mix, Cortez, as this week’s Pet of the Week.

Cortez is a live wire and is one of six littermates. He gets along with other dogs, but the rescue does not know how he behaves with cats yet.

Those interested in adopting Cortez or other ELR pets can complete an adoption application online. Hopeful pet parents can meet Cortez at Petco on Kemp Blvd. during an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 21.

Potential adopters must agree to ELR’s adoption agreement before adopting one of their animals.

