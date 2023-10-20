Email City Guide
Crocket Elementary welcomes Cameron Lindsey as principal for the day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, we are shining a light on the Wichita Falls ISD’s “Principal For a Day” program.

Our very own, Cameron Lindsey had the opportunity to act as principal for the day at Crocket Elementary.

The Wichita Falls ISD program allows people from across the community to come in and see what it’s like in the shoes of a principal.

