Fire in Archer City impacts power in surrounding area

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: A majority of the power has been restored in the area.

Our crews on the scene said the fire is contained.

As of 8:38 p.m., there are only 45 without power.

According to ONCOR, the estimated time for power to be fully restored is 10:30 p.m.

Our crews on the scene said the fire occurred near Highway 79.

A fire in Archer City has left many in the area without power, according to ONCOR.

News Channel 6 has a crew sent out to the area to confirm information about the fire.

According to ONCOR, around 900 residents of Archer City are currently without power as of 8:25 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about the cause of this fire and how it can continue to affect the Archer City area.

