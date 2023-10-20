Hot Weekend Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s another day of well above average temperatures here in Texoma. Temperatures today are topping out right around 90 degrees across all of Texoma. Luckily, very dry air flowing in from the northwest is allowing our real feels to remain in the mid 80s. Not too terrible! Temperatures will be pleasant tonight as we drop into the upper 50s tonight, so if you’re planning on attending any high school football games or going through any haunted houses tonight, you’re in good shape. Temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today. Tomorrow’s high should top out at 94 degrees. Our record high for tomorrow is 95 degrees, so we’ll be flirting with setting a new record high. Sunday will also be well above average for temperatures with highs in the low 90s. Starting Monday we will once again cool down and open the door for rain chances. Every day of the upcoming work week features rain chances which will bring some much needed rain for Texoma as several inches of rain looks possible throughout the week.

