Impact100 WF holds membership kickoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Impact100 WF held an event to kick off their recruitment season and grant cycle for the 2024 season.

The room was filled with previous, and current members, and they are hoping to recruit new members as well.

the group hopes they can give a bigger gift to a non-profit next year.

“Impact100 is the largest collective, giving group in the community, and what that means is we can come together, and put our money together, and we can make a transformational impact in our community. Impact00 to me means that I can set an example for my son. I have a son who is 12. and I want to teach him about what giving back means. and so being part of Impact100 allows me to show him, model for him what it means to be part of the community, what it means to give back to the community,” Co-President of the Impact100 WF Board of Trustees, Marisa Hafley

In August, Impact100 WF gave away $100,000 and they have a goal to grow in 2024.

More information about Impact100 WF and their mission can be found on their website.

