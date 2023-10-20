Email City Guide
Local hospice hosts fall carnival

community event for the whole family
Hospice of Wichita Falls’ Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local center is hosting their fall carnival on Saturday, October 21st.

Hospice of Wichita Falls will be holding the carnival at the facility, which is located at 4909 Johnson Road.

The event will start at 10 in the morning and last until 1 in the afternoon.

Various activities will be provided such as, games and contests, as well as free food.

Everyone is more than welcome to join in on the ice cream and hotdog eating contest and participate in the costume contest.

The entire family will get in at no cost to any attendees, so bring everyone to enjoy a fun time.

This event is being held to show appreciation to the community for the support that given to the organization.

