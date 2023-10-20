One fatality confirmed after Windthorst wreck
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one fatality following a wreck on US 281.
The wreck occurred near the Dollar General in Windthorst.
Our crew on the scene said it was a three-car wreck.
Details on the identity of the deceased nor the cause of the wreck have not been released.
