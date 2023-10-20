Rangers bring 2-1 ALCS lead into Game 4 against Astros

Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -117, Astros -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

Texas is 90-72 overall and 50-31 in home games. The Rangers have an 81-35 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros are 73-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 17th time this season. The Astros are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 68 extra base hits (29 doubles and 39 home runs). Josh Jung is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez ranks third on the Astros with 56 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.