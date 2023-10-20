Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

River Bend Nature Center holds ‘Crafts or Treat’

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center held its monthly activity night on Thursday evening.

The theme was called ‘Crafts or Treat’ the free event was sponsored by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

Attendees got to make Halloween crafts play games, and win treats.

“I cannot tell you how exciting it is for me to witness a tarantula up close for the first time and not panicking just being interested and intrigued and wanting to know more because if you don’t know about it you don’t care about it right and we need our children to care about the environment it is so important for them to know about it so they can preserve it and protect it,” Jennica Lambert, the Executive Director at RBNC said.

She said the program is an excellent way for kids to get in touch with nature.

More information on next month’s class can be found on the River Bend Nature Center website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Each year, the Texas Department of Transportation trained it's new snow plow drivers using a...
TxDot uses simulator to train drivers
‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ to host dinner program
‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ to host dinner program
Impact100 WF holds membership kickoff
Impact100 WF holds membership kickoff
Wichita Falls
SAFB 97th Flying Training’s 25th Anniversary Skydive Celebration