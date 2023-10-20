River Bend Nature Center holds ‘Crafts or Treat’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center held its monthly activity night on Thursday evening.

The theme was called ‘Crafts or Treat’ the free event was sponsored by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

Attendees got to make Halloween crafts play games, and win treats.

“I cannot tell you how exciting it is for me to witness a tarantula up close for the first time and not panicking just being interested and intrigued and wanting to know more because if you don’t know about it you don’t care about it right and we need our children to care about the environment it is so important for them to know about it so they can preserve it and protect it,” Jennica Lambert, the Executive Director at RBNC said.

She said the program is an excellent way for kids to get in touch with nature.

More information on next month’s class can be found on the River Bend Nature Center website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.