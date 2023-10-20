SAFB 97th Flying Training’s 25th Anniversary Skydive Celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base held their 97th Flying Training’s 25th Anniversary Skydive Celebration. The event took place at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Major Paul Yeagley skydived onto the Wichita Falls Country Club. He called the event a commemoration of the past and current squanders. Yeagley has skydived over 2,000 times. Jumping out of the plane for the 97th Training celebration was another jump he was willing to take.

“The 97th is place where a lot of like myself can transition from active duty to the reserve and choose to stay full time or part time and still contribute to that mission of training future pilots for the Euro-NATO alliance,” said Yeagley.

Yeagley said he started in 2004 while on the air force parachute team.

“I think the first couple of times it’s just a little unique. A lot of people think you’re going to get the sensation of falling. You really don’t get that because you’re already traveling 80MPH across the sky, and you accelerating about 120. So it feels like you’re going down a big slide, and it’s very windy,” Yeagley.

