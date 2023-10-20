Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Spoons for Smiles’ at Dairy Queen to benefit URHCS

‘Spoons for Smiles’ at Dairy Queen to benefit URHCS
‘Spoons for Smiles’ at Dairy Queen to benefit URHCS(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are serving up smiles in a special initiative for local Texas kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. 

Spoons for Smiles is set for Saturday, October 21 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

All it takes is DQ Fans ordering and enjoying a Blizzard in Wichita Falls with proceeds benefiting the United Regional Health Care System.

Spoons for Smiles said those interested can participate by purchasing their favorite Blizzard of any size or flavor at a participating DQ restaurant in Texas.

For every Blizzard purchased, $1 is donated by the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Spoons for Smiles is an easy way to provide critical funds for lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources to local member hospitals to help kids like Anderson throughout Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

TXDOT announces two exits on Jacksboro Hwy to be temporarily closed
Man booked after WCSO finds 51 pounds of drugs during traffic stop
‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ to host dinner program
‘Our Redeemer Lutheran Church’ to host dinner program
the carnival is on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the local facility.
Local hospice hosts fall carnival