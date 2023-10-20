‘Spoons for Smiles’ at Dairy Queen to benefit URHCS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are serving up smiles in a special initiative for local Texas kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Spoons for Smiles is set for Saturday, October 21 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

All it takes is DQ Fans ordering and enjoying a Blizzard in Wichita Falls with proceeds benefiting the United Regional Health Care System.

Spoons for Smiles said those interested can participate by purchasing their favorite Blizzard of any size or flavor at a participating DQ restaurant in Texas.

For every Blizzard purchased, $1 is donated by the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Spoons for Smiles is an easy way to provide critical funds for lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources to local member hospitals to help kids like Anderson throughout Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.