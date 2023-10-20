TXDOT announces two exits on Jacksboro Hwy to be temporarily closed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that two exits on Jacksboro Highway will be temporarily closed for the next week.

The Jacksboro Hwy exit from Northbound US 287 and from Northbound US 281 will be closed for concrete repairs on the frontage road, according to TXDOT.

The closures start Monday, October 23, and finish by Thursday, October 26.

Adele Lewis with TXDOT said this type of work is dependent on good weather, and poor conditions will delay the work.

