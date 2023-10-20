TxDot uses snow plow simulator to train new drivers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Each year, the Texas Department of Transportation trains its new snow plow drivers using a video game-like simulator.

Thursday, October 19 the state once again had new drivers take a snow plow simulator training to prepare them for winter conditions.

“I think I will definitely walk away from here being a lot more comfortable when the winter seasons come and we get ready to get in the dump trucks and plows,” First-time trainee, Bobby Doss said.

The drivers went through many scenarios that they had to respond to, similar to real-life winter conditions.

“It’s the one way they can go through this type of training without consequences and they can learn how to snowplow during the winter season,” Wichita Falls TxDot Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said.

“When they’re sitting in the seat so it tilts, when you hit a curb you feel a bump. You’ve got rearview mirrors, there are cameras that are watching you so that they can check to see that you’re checking your blind spots as you drive down the roadway,” Lewis said.

The snow plow simulator allows new drivers to make mistakes and learn from them virtually so they don’t make them once they actually take the road.

“This training was something great that I think we should have multiple times a year,” Doss said.

TxDot holds this training once a year for new drivers that join the team.

