United Regional hosts its drug take back program to end Pharmacy Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To help educate the community and prevent medication accidents and abuse, United Regional held its second drug take back event this year.

The event allows anyone to drive up and drop of any expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication. No questions asked.

It’s all part of Pharmacy Week, and the goal is to promote the safe disposal of potentially dangerous prescription drugs, as well as needles and syringes.

“We want patients to understand how to use their medications, that’s why we council them at the counter. How to take it appropriately, but this is on the backend, this is how we further enhance that safety is to take back expired medication, non-used medications, things like that to ensure that the whole process is safe,” United Regional Pharmacist, Doan Noe said.

It serves as a great chance to keep dangerous medication out of the reach of children.

“Medications that are beyond the expiration date can be less potent and can cause harm if not taken correctly, and can expose others that may not know, like children that think it’s candy, we want to take that away from shelves so that we have safe medication practices in the community as well,” Noe said.

This is a free service offered by United Regional once a year in the Spring, and now the hope is to hold it a second time each year in the Fall.

