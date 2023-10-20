Email City Guide
Warm weekend ahead 10/20 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have a nice and warm day. We will see highs in the low 90s with 91 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see sunny skies throughout the day with a few passing clouds. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, It will be a great day as we are heading towards the weekend.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will warm up slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 93 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 89 with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees. We will remain dry as well.

Monday, we will remain warm and seasonable with highs in the low 80s. We will see a high of 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 78 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 58 degrees. We will have a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 80 degrees. We will have another chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms as well.

Thursday, we will see cooler temperatures for the high. We will see 73 degrees as the high with another chance of an isolated shower.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

