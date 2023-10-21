Email City Guide
American Legion helping families in need ahead with Toys for Tots

By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 is getting ahead of the Fall season to help families in need this Christmas.

The held the Toys for Tots kick off at Red River Harley Davidson to start off their program.

“Today is our Toys for Tots run, it kicks off our Toys for Tots program, which benefits a multitude of families here in Wichita County, for those who are maybe less fortunate and not able to have a good Christmas,” American Legion Post 169 member, Dennis Taylor said.

After several years of the program being inactive in Wichita County, Post 169 took it over to help out.

They take donations of all kinds to help out the families in Wichita County.

“We heard about this and we decided we were going to take on the program, and like I said, we’ve been doing it three years now. Getting a little bit bigger every year, and we’re hoping to the point to where it gets well past us where we need to get a lot more people involved to help make this program work,” American Legion Riders Post 169 Director, Craig Rause said.

Rause and Taylor said the event is a lot of work, but being able to give back to the community makes it all worth it.

“But I tell you, last year really put it into perspective because we had a family come in, within six months the family had lost a grandmother and a father. So they had nothing and we were able to provide them something, and that really puts it into perspective that you can help a family like that. Everything that we’re doing makes it so worthwhile,” Rause said.

Rause said they do this in the third week of Oct. because other programs already take place closer to Christmas, so spreading them out allows more people to help in more programs.

You can go to the website here and sign up to volunteer your time, make your home a drop off location, or even donate to the Toys for Tots cause.

