Crime of the Week: Man booked following drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week, a Texoma man is behind bars following a drug bust at his home.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said 49-year-old Kevin Vinson was not only in possession of large quantities of controlled substances but also heavily armed.

WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said officers in the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive, where they seized a large amount of narcotics and some firearms.

“He has been handled quite often one of the charges. He did receive one for possession of a firearm by a felon, so he has been convicted of a felony in the past,” Sgt. Eipper said.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper told News Channel 6 that in total the unit seized a pound of meth, 53 grams of cocaine, one shotgun, and one handgun.

Vinson is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail with a total bond set at $195,000.

