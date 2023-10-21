Early Voting Locations across Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Monday, Oct. 23, and lasts through Nov. 3.
Below are the early voting locations, organized by county:
Archer Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Time
|Archer County Annex
|112 East Walnut Street, Archer City, Texas, 76351
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Holliday City Hall
|110 W. Olive Street, Holliday, Texas, 76366
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
|Lakeside City Community Building
|4344 Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Baylor Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Time
|Baylor County Library
|101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Clay Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Time
|Clay County Courthouse Annex
|214 North Main Street, Henrietta, Texas, 76365
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Foard Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Time
|Foard County Courthouse Basement
|101 South Main Street, Crowell, Texas, 79227
|Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Hardeman Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Times
|Chillicothe City Hall
|14051 US-287, Chillicothe, TX 79225
|Oct. 23 through 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through 31 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Jack Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Times
|Courthouse Assembly, Room 104
|100 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Oct. 23 through 27, Oct. 30 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Montague Co.
|Location
|Address
|Date/Times
|Montague County Annex Community Room
|11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251
|8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Nocona City Hall Council Room
|102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 76255
|8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Saint Jo Civic Center
|101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265
|8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Bowie Senior Citizen Center
|501 Pelham St, Bowie, TX 76230
|8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Throckmorton Co.
|Location
|Address
|Dates/Times
|Throckmorton County Elections Office
|117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton, Texas, 76483
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Wichita Co.
Early voting in Wichita County will be located. Voters can see the recap from the News Channel 6 mayoral debate here.
|Location
|Address
|Dates/Time
|Wichita County Courthouse
|900 7th Street, Room 139, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (Closed)
Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Home Depot
|3705 Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Sikes Senter Mall
|3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76354
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Commissioner Precinct 2 Building
|102 West College, Burkburnett, TX 76354
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Wichita Tax Office Substation
|400 N. Wall Street, Iowa Park, TX 76367
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Commissioner Precinct 4 Building
|2023 SH 25 N., Electra, TX 76360
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (Closed)
Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Wilbarger Co.
|Location
|Address
|Dates/Times
|Wilbarger County Auditorium
|2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, Texas, 76384
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Young Co.
|Location
|Address
|Dates/Times
|North Central Texas College
|928 Cherry Street, Graham, Texas, 76450
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
|Olney Library
|807 West Hamilton Street, Olney, Texas, 76374
|Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
