Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Early Voting Locations across Texoma

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Monday, Oct. 23, and lasts through Nov. 3.

Below are the early voting locations, organized by county:

Archer Co.

LocationAddressDate/Time
Archer County Annex112 East Walnut Street, Archer City, Texas, 76351Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Holliday City Hall110 W. Olive Street, Holliday, Texas, 76366Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Lakeside City Community Building4344 Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Baylor Co.

LocationAddressDate/Time
Baylor County Library101 South Washington Street, Seymour, Texas, 76380Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Clay Co.

LocationAddressDate/Time
Clay County Courthouse Annex214 North Main Street, Henrietta, Texas, 76365Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Foard Co.

LocationAddressDate/Time
Foard County Courthouse Basement101 South Main Street, Crowell, Texas, 79227Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Hardeman Co.

LocationAddressDate/Times
Chillicothe City Hall14051 US-287, Chillicothe, TX 79225Oct. 23 through 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 through 31 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Jack Co.

LocationAddressDate/Times
Courthouse Assembly, Room 104100 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458Oct. 23 through 27, Oct. 30 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Montague Co.

LocationAddressDate/Times
Montague County Annex Community Room11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 762518:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Nocona City Hall Council Room102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 762558:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saint Jo Civic Center101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 762658:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Bowie Senior Citizen Center501 Pelham St, Bowie, TX 762308:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Throckmorton Co.

LocationAddressDates/Times
Throckmorton County Elections Office117 West Chestnut Street, Throckmorton, Texas, 76483Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wichita Co.

Early voting in Wichita County will be located. Voters can see the recap from the News Channel 6 mayoral debate here.

LocationAddressDates/Time
Wichita County Courthouse900 7th Street, Room 139, Wichita Falls, TX 76301Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (Closed)
Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Home Depot3705 Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls, TX 76308Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Sikes Senter Mall3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76354Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Commissioner Precinct 2 Building102 West College, Burkburnett, TX 76354Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Wichita Tax Office Substation400 N. Wall Street, Iowa Park, TX 76367Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Commissioner Precinct 4 Building2023 SH 25 N., Electra, TX 76360Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 (Closed)
Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wilbarger Co.

LocationAddressDates/Times
Wilbarger County Auditorium2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, Texas, 76384Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Young Co.

LocationAddressDates/Times
North Central Texas College928 Cherry Street, Graham, Texas, 76450Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Olney Library807 West Hamilton Street, Olney, Texas, 76374Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (Closed)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Knowing the District 5 candidates: Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor
Knowing the District 5 candidate: Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor
Knowing the District 5 candidates: Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor
Knowing the District 5 candidate: Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor
Proposition 9 poster.
Retired teachers speak on Proposition 9
WATCH: 2023 Wichita Falls Mayoral Debate