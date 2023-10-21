Early Voting Locations across Texoma

Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, Room 139, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (Closed)

Oct. 29 (Closed)

Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Home Depot 3705 Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76354 Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Commissioner Precinct 2 Building 102 West College, Burkburnett, TX 76354 Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wichita Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall Street, Iowa Park, TX 76367 Oct. 23 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 2 - Nov. 3 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)