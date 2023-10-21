Email City Guide
Hospice holds fall carnival for safe Halloween fun
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls held its Fall Carnival for the community to enjoy some time together.

They had members of the community helping out, including local high school PALS groups.

Several contests were held including hotdog eating, ice cream eating and costume contests for participants to try to win sweet prizes.

It was a great chance for families to come out and enjoy the Halloween season in a safe environment.

